The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 80.2 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 56.6 the Hokies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.6 points, Ohio State is 23-5.

Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.2 points.

The Hokies put up only 4.1 more points per game (72.1) than the Buckeyes allow (68).

Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 68 points.

Ohio State is 19-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.

This season the Hokies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.1% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies allow.

