The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 80.2 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 56.6 the Hokies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.6 points, Ohio State is 23-5.
  • Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.2 points.
  • The Hokies put up only 4.1 more points per game (72.1) than the Buckeyes allow (68).
  • Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 68 points.
  • Ohio State is 19-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
  • This season the Hokies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 46.1% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies allow.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/18/2023 JMU W 80-66 Value City Arena
3/20/2023 North Carolina W 71-69 Value City Arena
3/25/2023 UConn W 73-61 Climate Pledge Arena
3/27/2023 Virginia Tech - Climate Pledge Arena

