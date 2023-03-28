The New York Rangers (43-20-10), coming off a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens 8-2 in their most recent outing.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-380) Blue Jackets (+310) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 65 games this season, and won 20 (30.8%).

Columbus has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 40 of 72 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 243 (12th) Goals 195 (29th) 196 (4th) Goals Allowed 284 (31st) 50 (13th) Power Play Goals 36 (27th) 40 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (22nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Columbus has gone over the total nine times.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 1.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored 195 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 29th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have given up 3.9 goals per game, 284 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.

They have a -89 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

