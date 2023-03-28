Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) after winning four road games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by only 1 point in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- The Cavaliers' .539 ATS win percentage (41-34-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .440 mark (33-40-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Cleveland (36-23-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Atlanta (16-16-1) does as the underdog (48.5%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the point total 54.7% of the time this season (41 out of 75). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (38 out of 76).
- The Cavaliers have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (45-15) this season, better than the .344 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-21).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland has a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.5 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 24th with 112.2 points scored per contest.
- The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 24.8 assists per contest.
- The Cavaliers are draining 11.5 treys per game (19th-ranked in league). They sport a 36.4% shooting percentage (13th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Cleveland is attempting 53.4 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 62.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.5 three-pointers per contest, which are 37.1% of its shots (and 27.7% of the team's buckets).
