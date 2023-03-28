The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 28, with the Red Wings having lost three consecutive home games.

You can watch ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT to see the match unfold as the Red Wings look to beat the Penguins.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/28/2022 Penguins Red Wings 5-4 (F/OT) DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings allow 3.3 goals per game (235 in total), 18th in the league.

With 206 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 21 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 71 26 42 68 40 52 55% David Perron 72 16 28 44 29 36 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 71 18 23 41 16 11 50% Andrew Copp 72 8 31 39 39 22 49.1% Lucas Raymond 64 16 23 39 24 30 29.4%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 235 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The Penguins rank 16th in the league with 234 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players