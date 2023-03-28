Red Wings vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-27-10) visit the Detroit Red Wings (31-32-9) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet RM. The Red Wings are on a three-game home losing streak.
Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-180)
|Red Wings (+155)
|6
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in 52 games this season, and won 21 (40.4%).
- Detroit has a record of 7-14 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 43 of 72 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|234 (16th)
|Goals
|206 (27th)
|235 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|235 (18th)
|54 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (13th)
|48 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (15th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total four times.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.
- In their past 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, two goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Red Wings' 206 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have given up 235 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th.
- They have a -29 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
