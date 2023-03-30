Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the first-place Boston Bruins (57-12-5) host the 16th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7) on Thursday, March 30 at TD Garden.

You can tune in on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360 to see the Bruins meet the Blue Jackets.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/17/2022 Bruins Blue Jackets 4-2 BOS
10/28/2022 Blue Jackets Bruins 4-0 BOS

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets allow 4.0 goals per game (290 in total), 31st in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets' 197 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 53 goals (5.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 71 19 50 69 45 43 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 62 25 19 44 24 24 55.1%
Jack Roslovic 70 9 33 42 41 29 45%
Kent Johnson 70 15 22 37 32 21 27.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have allowed 156 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins' 273 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 74 52 45 97 100 48 40%
Brad Marchand 65 20 43 63 70 34 38.5%
Patrice Bergeron 73 27 30 57 20 36 60.7%
David Krejci 68 16 40 56 35 16 47.5%
Hampus Lindholm 72 10 39 49 58 27 -

