Thursday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (0-0) and the Cleveland Guardians (0-0) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on March 30.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo against the Guardians and Shane Bieber.

Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians were underdogs in 81 games last season and came away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those contests.

Last year, Cleveland won 31 of 69 games when listed as at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Cleveland had the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).

The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

Guardians Schedule