Guardians vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (0-0) and the Cleveland Guardians (0-0) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on March 30.
The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo against the Guardians and Shane Bieber.
Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians were underdogs in 81 games last season and came away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those contests.
- Last year, Cleveland won 31 of 69 games when listed as at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Last season Cleveland had the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Luis Castillo
|March 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Robbie Ray
|April 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 3
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|April 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.