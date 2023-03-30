The Cleveland Guardians (5-2) currently have three players that have landed on the injured list. The club's upcoming game against the Seattle Mariners (2-5) is set for Friday, April 7 at Progressive Field at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Triston McKenzie 15 Day Injury List Shoulder 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9 Sam Hentges 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Cody Morris 60 Day Injury List Shoulder -

Guardians Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM

4:10 PM Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Guardians -130 +110 CLE -1.5 7.5

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Performance - April 5

The Guardians are back in action after winning 6-4 on Wednesday against the Athletics in a game where they outhit Oakland 9-4.

Name Position Game Stats Hunter Gaddis SP 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K, 2 BB Cam Gallagher C 1-for-3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI Myles Straw CF 2-for-4, BB Steven Kwan LF 2-for-5, BB, RBI José Ramírez 3B 1-for-3, 3 BB Andrés Giménez 2B 1-for-4, 2 RBI

