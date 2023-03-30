On Thursday, March 30 at T-Mobile Park, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners host Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +100 moneyline odds. A 6.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Shane Bieber - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Mariners were favored 82 times and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Mariners had a record of 50-25, a 66.7% win rate, when they were favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (97 total at home).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 at home.

The Guardians won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Guardians came away with a win 31 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Cleveland hit 77 homers away from home last season (one per game).

The Guardians averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 away from home.

Guardians vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Mike Zunino 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+240) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

