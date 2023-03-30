Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians start the season against Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 73.5% of his 98 games last season, Gonzalez picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 10 games a year ago (out of 98 opportunities, 10.2%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31 of 98 games last season (31.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 35.7% of his 98 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (six).
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.435
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|43/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
- Castillo makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went seven innings against the Houston Astros.
- In 25 games last season he put together an 8-6 record and had a 2.99 ERA and a 1.084 WHIP.
