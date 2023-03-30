A clash featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) visit the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9).

ESPN+ and Hulu is the place to tune in to see the Hurricanes and the Red Wings hit the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/13/2022 Red Wings Hurricanes 1-0 CAR

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (239 in total), 19th in the league.
  • With 213 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 72 27 44 71 40 52 55.1%
David Perron 73 19 28 47 29 36 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 72 19 23 42 16 11 50%
Andrew Copp 73 9 32 41 39 22 49%
Lucas Raymond 65 16 23 39 24 30 29.4%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 189 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes' 237 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 73 27 41 68 58 41 45.4%
Sebastian Aho 66 33 30 63 56 55 51.5%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 73 13 40 53 47 48 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 66 12 26 38 50 28 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.