Tigers Injury List Today - April 7
The Detroit Tigers (2-5) are currently managing five players on the IL. The club's next contest is set for Saturday, April 8 against the Boston Red Sox (3-4) at Comerica Park, with the first pitch being thrown at 4:10 PM ET.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Michael Lorenzen
|15 Day Injury List
|Groin
|-
|Freddy Pacheco
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Tarik Skubal
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Casey Mize
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Beau Brieske
|15 Day Injury List
|Arm
|-
Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!
Tigers Next Game
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Red Sox
|-140
|+120
|BOS -1.5
|8.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Player Performance - April 6
Their last time out on Thursday, the Tigers fell short against the Red Sox, losing by a score of 6-3. Detroit was also outhit 7-6 in the contest.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Spencer Turnbull
|SP
|5 2/3 IP, 5 R, 5 H, 1 K, 2 BB
|Jake Rogers
|C
|1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI
|Miguel Cabrera
|DH
|1-for-3, BB, RBI
|Matt Vierling
|RF
|1-for-4, BB
|Jonathan Schoop
|2B
|0-for-1, BB
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|1-for-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.