Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (0-0) against the Detroit Tigers (0-0) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on March 30.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan versus the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers were victorious in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, Detroit came away with a win eight times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Detroit scored the fewest runs in baseball (556 total, 3.4 per game).

The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule