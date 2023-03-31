Amed Rosario -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Robbie Ray on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario had a .403 slugging percentage while batting .283.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

In 115 of 160 games last year (71.9%) Rosario had at least one hit, and in 50 of those contests (31.3%) he picked up two or more.

He took the pitcher deep in 7.5% of his games last season (160 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario drove in a run in 49 of 160 games last season (30.6%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored in 70 of 160 games last season (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.8% of his games (14 times).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 77 .298 AVG .268 .324 OBP .301 .421 SLG .387 23 XBH 23 6 HR 5 44 RBI 27 51/12 K/BB 60/13 12 SB 6 Home Away 80 GP 80 57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%) 27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%) 38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%) 29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)