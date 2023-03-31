Caris LeVert's Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time out, a 120-118 loss to the Hawks, LeVert had nine points.

In this article we will look at LeVert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.9 14.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.5 PRA 21.5 19.6 21.6 PR 17.5 15.7 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Caris LeVert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Caris LeVert has made 4.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

LeVert's Cavaliers average 98.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Knicks are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have allowed 24.8 per game, 10th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Caris LeVert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 21 9 2 3 2 0 0 12/4/2022 16 4 4 1 0 0 1 10/30/2022 29 1 3 8 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add LeVert or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.