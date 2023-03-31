The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) match up with the New York Knicks (44-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and MSG.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG

BSOH and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 106.7 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +428 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 115.4 points per game, 13th in league, and conceding 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +221 scoring differential.

These teams average 227.7 points per game between them, 6.7 more than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 219.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has put together a 41-34-2 ATS record so far this year.

New York is 43-33-1 ATS this season.

Cavaliers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4000 +1300 - Knicks +10000 +3500 -10000

