The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) match up with the New York Knicks (44-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and MSG.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Cavaliers (-3.5) 221 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Cavaliers (-3.5) 220.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Cavaliers (-5) 220.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Cavaliers (-5.5) - -220 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 106.7 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +428 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.
  • The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 115.4 points per game, 13th in league, and conceding 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +221 scoring differential.
  • These teams average 227.7 points per game between them, 6.7 more than this game's total.
  • These teams allow a combined 219.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Cleveland has put together a 41-34-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York is 43-33-1 ATS this season.

Cavaliers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Cavaliers +4000 +1300 -
Knicks +10000 +3500 -10000

