Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - March 31
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Knicks (44-33) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Cavaliers head into this game on the heels of a 120-118 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. In the Cavaliers' loss, Donovan Mitchell led the way with a team-high 44 points (adding five rebounds and five assists).
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Danny Green
|SG
|Out
|Health And Safety Protocols
|3
|0.8
|0.2
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Questionable
|Groin
|14.4
|9.9
|1.7
|Raul Neto
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|3
|0.9
|1.4
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|4.5
|3.4
|0.8
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|6.4
|2.4
|1.1
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Derrick Rose: Questionable (Illness), Julius Randle: Out (Ankle), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip)
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and MSG
Cavaliers Season Insights
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 112.5 the Knicks allow.
- Cleveland has a 35-12 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- The Cavaliers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 113.6 points per contest compared to the 112.3 they've averaged this year.
- Cleveland knocks down 11.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.4% from deep while its opponents hit 36.9% from long range.
- The Cavaliers score 113.8 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while allowing 107.6 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-3.5
|220
