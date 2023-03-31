Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Mitchell put up 44 points, five assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 120-118 loss against the Hawks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Mitchell, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.6 29.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 5.4 Assists 3.5 4.5 2.9 PRA 37.5 36.3 37.5 PR 33.5 31.8 34.6 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.1



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Knicks

Mitchell is responsible for attempting 20.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.5 per game.

Mitchell is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 25.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Mitchell's Cavaliers average 98.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Knicks allow 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

The Knicks concede 24.8 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 38 24 8 8 6 1 4 12/4/2022 40 23 4 5 2 1 0 10/30/2022 37 38 3 12 8 2 1

