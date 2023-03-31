Friday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (1-0) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at 10:10 PM (on March 31). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Mariners, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Mariners will call on Robbie Ray against the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.

Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians were underdogs in 81 games last season and came away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those contests.

Last year, Cleveland won 10 of 28 games when listed as at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Cleveland had the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).

The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule