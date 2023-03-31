Guardians vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (1-0) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at 10:10 PM (on March 31). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Mariners, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Mariners will call on Robbie Ray against the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.
Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians were underdogs in 81 games last season and came away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those contests.
- Last year, Cleveland won 10 of 28 games when listed as at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Last season Cleveland had the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Mariners
|L 3-0
|Shane Bieber vs Luis Castillo
|March 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Robbie Ray
|April 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 3
|@ Athletics
|-
|Zach Plesac vs TBA
|April 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|Shane Bieber vs JP Sears
|April 5
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs TBA
