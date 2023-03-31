Hunter Gaddis will try to shut down Ty France and company when the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 127 home runs ranked second-to-last in MLB last season.

The Guardians were 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 last season.

Cleveland's .253 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Cleveland scored the 15th-most runs in the majors last season with 698 (4.3 per game).

The Guardians had the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.316).

Cleveland averaged the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors last season.

The Guardians pitched to a 3.46 last season, which ranked sixth in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers had a 1.160 WHIP last season, fifth-best in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gaddis has been named the starter for the Guardians and will make his first start this season.

The 24-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox, when he pitched four innings as the starter.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mariners L 3-0 Away Shane Bieber Luis Castillo 3/31/2023 Mariners - Away Hunter Gaddis Robbie Ray 4/1/2023 Mariners - Away Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/2/2023 Mariners - Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Plesac - 4/4/2023 Athletics - Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Gaddis -

