Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) visit the Seattle Mariners (1-0) in an early-season contest at T-Mobile Park on Friday, March 31, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. The over/under for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Mariners won 54 out of the 82 games, or 65.9%, in which they were favored.

The Mariners had a record of 19-16, a 54.3% win rate, when they were favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners hit 97 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 in home contests.

The Guardians were underdogs in 81 games last season and came away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those contests.

Last season, the Guardians came away with a win 10 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Cleveland averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (77 total in road contests).

The Guardians slugged .398 with three extra-base hits per game away from home.

Guardians vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+280) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

