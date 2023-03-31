On Friday, Josh Bell (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Robbie Ray. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

In 62.0% of his 166 games last season, Bell had a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 18 of 166 games last year, he hit a home run (10.8%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 53 of 166 games last season (31.9%), Bell drove in a run, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

He scored a run in 35.5% of his 166 games last season, with more than one run in 10.8% of those games (18).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 73 .293 AVG .240 .392 OBP .340 .502 SLG .344 29 XBH 20 13 HR 4 39 RBI 32 56/43 K/BB 46/42 0 SB 0 Home Away 85 GP 81 56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%) 13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)