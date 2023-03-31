On Friday, Josh Bell (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Robbie Ray. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

  • Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
  • In 62.0% of his 166 games last season, Bell had a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 18 of 166 games last year, he hit a home run (10.8%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 53 of 166 games last season (31.9%), Bell drove in a run, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
  • He scored a run in 35.5% of his 166 games last season, with more than one run in 10.8% of those games (18).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 73
.293 AVG .240
.392 OBP .340
.502 SLG .344
29 XBH 20
13 HR 4
39 RBI 32
56/43 K/BB 46/42
0 SB 0
Home Away
85 GP 81
56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%)
22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%)
33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%)
13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%)
28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
  • Ray starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 31-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros.
  • Last year he ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.