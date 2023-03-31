Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)
- Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 84 of 129 games last year (65.1%) Naylor had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (25.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 20 of 129 games in 2022 (15.5%), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor picked up an RBI in 53 of 129 games last season (41.1%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.0%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- In 42 of 129 games last season (32.6%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (4.7%) he scored more than once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.224
|AVG
|.288
|.315
|OBP
|.335
|.381
|SLG
|.522
|17
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|45
|40/26
|K/BB
|40/16
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|41 (60.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (70.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.8%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (37.7%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|24 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|29 (47.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Ray gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 31-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
