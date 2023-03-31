After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 84 of 129 games last year (65.1%) Naylor had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (25.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in 20 of 129 games in 2022 (15.5%), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Naylor picked up an RBI in 53 of 129 games last season (41.1%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.0%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • In 42 of 129 games last season (32.6%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (4.7%) he scored more than once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 58
.224 AVG .288
.315 OBP .335
.381 SLG .522
17 XBH 31
9 HR 11
34 RBI 45
40/26 K/BB 40/16
2 SB 4
Home Away
68 GP 61
41 (60.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (70.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.8%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (37.7%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%)
24 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (47.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
  • Ray gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 31-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros.
  • He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
