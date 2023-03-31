After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Zunino picked up a hit in 38.9% of his games last season (14 of 36), with at least two hits in three of those games (8.3%).

He hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (five of 36), including 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Zunino drove in a run in nine games last season out 36 (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored in seven of his 36 games last year.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 15 .149 AVG .146 .183 OBP .212 .284 SLG .333 5 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 10 27/2 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)