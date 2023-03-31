After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.

Straw got a hit in 56.6% of his 159 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.7% of those contests.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he logged a plate appearance in.

Straw picked up an RBI in 25 games last year out 159 (15.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (3.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 55 of 159 games last season (34.6%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (9.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 78 .218 AVG .222 .305 OBP .280 .277 SLG .269 12 XBH 13 0 HR 0 19 RBI 13 39/30 K/BB 48/24 10 SB 11 Home Away 78 GP 81 44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%) 9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%) 28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)