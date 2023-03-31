Red Wings vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Winnipeg Jets (41-31-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (33-32-9) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX. The Jets lost to the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-240)
|Red Wings (+200)
|6
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 54 times, and won 23, or 42.6%, of those games.
- Detroit is 4-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Red Wings.
- Detroit has played 44 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Red Wings vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|220 (23rd)
|Goals
|216 (24th)
|211 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|241 (18th)
|48 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|53 (12th)
|37 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (16th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Detroit has hit the over four times.
- The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9.
- The Red Wings' 216 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have allowed 241 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th.
- They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
