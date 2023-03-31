Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)
- Kwan had an on-base percentage of .375 while batting .298.
- He ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 91st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.
- Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last season, with multiple hits in 29.9% of them.
- He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games last season (42 of 154), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%), including 22 multi-run games (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|74
|.295
|AVG
|.301
|.377
|OBP
|.372
|.376
|SLG
|.421
|17
|XBH
|21
|1
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|29
|36/32
|K/BB
|24/32
|6
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|77
|56 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (70.1%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (31.2%)
|29 (37.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (48.1%)
|1 (1.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.8%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Ray gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.