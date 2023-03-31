The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

Kwan had an on-base percentage of .375 while batting .298.

He ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 91st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.

Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last season, with multiple hits in 29.9% of them.

He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Kwan picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games last season (42 of 154), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%), including 22 multi-run games (14.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 74 .295 AVG .301 .377 OBP .372 .376 SLG .421 17 XBH 21 1 HR 5 23 RBI 29 36/32 K/BB 24/32 6 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 77 56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%) 29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%) 1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

