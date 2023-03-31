The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

  • Kwan had an on-base percentage of .375 while batting .298.
  • He ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 91st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.
  • Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last season, with multiple hits in 29.9% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Kwan picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games last season (42 of 154), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%), including 22 multi-run games (14.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 74
.295 AVG .301
.377 OBP .372
.376 SLG .421
17 XBH 21
1 HR 5
23 RBI 29
36/32 K/BB 24/32
6 SB 13
Home Away
77 GP 77
56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%)
29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%)
1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
  • Ray gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old lefty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
  • He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
