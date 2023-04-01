After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Austin Meadows and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Meadows? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)

  • Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.
  • Meadows got a hit in 23 of 36 games last season, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 36 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Meadows picked up an RBI in seven games last year out 36 (19.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
  • He crossed home plate in five of his 36 games a year ago (13.9%), with two or more runs scored three times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 12
.244 AVG .261
.347 OBP .346
.341 SLG .304
6 XBH 2
0 HR 0
8 RBI 3
12/11 K/BB 5/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 12
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Eflin makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 28-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP over his 20 games, putting together a 3-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.