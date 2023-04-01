Austin Meadows Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Austin Meadows and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.
Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Meadows? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)
- Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.
- Meadows got a hit in 23 of 36 games last season, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 36 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Meadows picked up an RBI in seven games last year out 36 (19.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- He crossed home plate in five of his 36 games a year ago (13.9%), with two or more runs scored three times (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|12
|.244
|AVG
|.261
|.347
|OBP
|.346
|.341
|SLG
|.304
|6
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|12/11
|K/BB
|5/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|12
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Eflin makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 28-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- Last season he finished with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP over his 20 games, putting together a 3-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.