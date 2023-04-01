Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher plays for the first time this season when the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)
- Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher had a hit in eight games last season (out of 18 games played, 44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- Including all 18 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In three of 18 games last year, Gallagher drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored in one of his 18 games last season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.188
|.286
|OBP
|.235
|.346
|SLG
|.313
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|10/2
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
- Gilbert will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
- His 3.20 ERA ranked 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranked 30th, and 8.4 K/9 ranked 22nd among qualified major league pitchers last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.