Cam Gallagher plays for the first time this season when the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)

Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.

Gallagher had a hit in eight games last season (out of 18 games played, 44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

Including all 18 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In three of 18 games last year, Gallagher drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored in one of his 18 games last season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 7 .231 AVG .188 .286 OBP .235 .346 SLG .313 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 10/2 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

