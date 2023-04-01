On Saturday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Haase picked up at least one hit 56 times last year in 110 games played (50.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (18.2%).

He homered in 13 of 110 games in 2022 (11.8%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.

Haase picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his 110 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 7.3% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He touched home plate in 31 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 52 .258 AVG .250 .324 OBP .290 .478 SLG .409 18 XBH 14 8 HR 6 26 RBI 18 47/16 K/BB 50/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 53 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%) 10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

