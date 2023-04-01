Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (1-0) and the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4--0 and heavily favors the Mariners to come out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 1.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert against the Guardians and Aaron Civale.

Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 4, Guardians -1.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, Cleveland came away with a win 23 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Cleveland had the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).

The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule