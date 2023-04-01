Guardians vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (1-0) and the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4--0 and heavily favors the Mariners to come out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 1.
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert against the Guardians and Aaron Civale.
Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 4, Guardians -1.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last season, Cleveland came away with a win 23 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Last season Cleveland had the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Mariners
|L 3-0
|Shane Bieber vs Luis Castillo
|March 31
|@ Mariners
|W 9-4
|Hunter Gaddis vs Robbie Ray
|April 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 3
|@ Athletics
|-
|Zach Plesac vs TBA
|April 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|Shane Bieber vs JP Sears
|April 5
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs TBA
|April 7
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs TBA
