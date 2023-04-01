Logan Gilbert will try to shut down Steven Kwan and company when the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 127 home runs ranked second-to-last in MLB last season.

The Guardians ranked 21st in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

Cleveland's .253 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Cleveland scored 698 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 15th in MLB.

The Guardians had an on-base percentage of .316 last season, which ranked 11th in the majors.

Cleveland averaged the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors last season.

Guardians pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.46 last year, sixth-best in baseball.

Cleveland had a combined WHIP of just 1.160 as a pitching staff, which was the fifth-best in baseball last season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.

The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees, when he pitched a third of an inning as the starter.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mariners L 3-0 Away Shane Bieber Luis Castillo 3/31/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Robbie Ray 4/1/2023 Mariners - Away Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/2/2023 Mariners - Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Plesac James Kaprielian 4/4/2023 Athletics - Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners - Home - -

