Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)
- Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- In 103 of 166 games last year (62.0%) Bell got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 18 of 166 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell drove in a run in 53 of 166 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He touched home plate in 35.5% of his games last year (59 of 166), with two or more runs on 18 occasions (10.8%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|73
|.293
|AVG
|.240
|.392
|OBP
|.340
|.502
|SLG
|.344
|29
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|32
|56/43
|K/BB
|46/42
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|56 (65.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|22 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|33 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (32.1%)
|13 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.2%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.9%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Gilbert starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 25-year-old righty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- His 3.20 ERA ranked 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranked 30th, and 8.4 K/9 ranked 22nd among qualified major league pitchers last year.
