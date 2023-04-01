On Saturday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)

Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

In 84 of 129 games last year (65.1%) Naylor got at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (25.6%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 15.5% of his games in 2022 (20 of 129), including 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 of 129 games last year (41.1%), Naylor drove in a run, and 18 of those games (14.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

He scored in 42 of 129 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 58 .224 AVG .288 .315 OBP .335 .381 SLG .522 17 XBH 31 9 HR 11 34 RBI 45 40/26 K/BB 40/16 2 SB 4 Home Away 68 GP 61 41 (60.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (70.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.8%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (37.7%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 24 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (47.5%)

