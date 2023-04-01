Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)
- Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 84 of 129 games last year (65.1%) Naylor got at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (25.6%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 15.5% of his games in 2022 (20 of 129), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 of 129 games last year (41.1%), Naylor drove in a run, and 18 of those games (14.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- He scored in 42 of 129 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.224
|AVG
|.288
|.315
|OBP
|.335
|.381
|SLG
|.522
|17
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|45
|40/26
|K/BB
|40/16
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|41 (60.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (70.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.8%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (37.7%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|24 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|29 (47.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners gave up 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Gilbert will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 25-year-old righty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- He ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
