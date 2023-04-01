Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kerry Carpenter plays for the first time this season when the Detroit Tigers square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)
- Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
- Carpenter got a hit 16 times last season in 31 games (51.6%), including eight multi-hit games (25.8%).
- He went yard in six games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 19.4%), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 13 of 31 games last season (41.9%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.113
|AVG
|.400
|.161
|OBP
|.456
|.151
|SLG
|.840
|1
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|6
|1
|RBI
|9
|23/1
|K/BB
|9/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (68.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Eflin will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old righty threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
- Over his 20 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.123 WHIP.
