Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)
- Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Vierling picked up a base hit in 59 out of 129 games last season (45.7%), with at least two hits in 20 of those contests (15.5%).
- He homered in 3.9% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his 129 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 27.1% of his 129 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.2% of those games (eight).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.248
|AVG
|.244
|.327
|OBP
|.270
|.352
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|17
|28/18
|K/BB
|42/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|26 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (49.3%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.4%)
|19 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (23.9%)
|2 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|11 (17.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (19.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Eflin will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
- In his 20 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.123 WHIP.
