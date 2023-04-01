Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
- In 60.7% of his games last season (68 of 112), Cabrera got a base hit, and in 25 of those games (22.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera drove in a run in 31 games last season out 112 (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 21 of 112 games last season (18.8%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.306
|AVG
|.206
|.360
|OBP
|.261
|.399
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|17
|50/17
|K/BB
|51/14
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|39 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (51.8%)
|16 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (16.1%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (14.3%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|17 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Eflin starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
- In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP, putting together a 3-5 record.
