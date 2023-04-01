Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Gonzalez reached base via a hit in 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%), including multiple hits in 34.7% of those games (34 of them).
- He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gonzalez drove in a run in 31.6% of his 98 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.435
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|43/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|42
|41 (73.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (73.8%)
|22 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (28.6%)
|18 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (40.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.3%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- Gilbert will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- He ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
