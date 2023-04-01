On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Torkelson got a hit in 50 of 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He hit a home run in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson drove in a run in 21 games last year out of 110 (19.1%), including multiple RBIs in 5.5% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He crossed the plate in 29 of 110 games last year (26.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.3% of his games (eight times).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 55 .157 AVG .247 .254 OBP .315 .230 SLG .407 7 XBH 18 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 50/19 K/BB 49/18 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 55 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%) 14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%) 3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

