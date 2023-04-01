Steven Kwan -- 2-for-4 with a double and five RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

Kwan had an on-base percentage of .375 while batting .298.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

Kwan had a hit in 110 of 154 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 46 of those games.

He hit a long ball in seven of 154 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan picked up an RBI in 42 games last season out of 154 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 5.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He scored in 42.9% of his games last year (66 of 154), with more than one run on 22 occasions (14.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 74 .295 AVG .301 .377 OBP .372 .376 SLG .421 17 XBH 21 1 HR 5 23 RBI 29 36/32 K/BB 24/32 6 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 77 56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%) 29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%) 1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

