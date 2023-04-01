Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)
- McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- McKinstry had a hit 22 times last year in 57 games (38.6%), including eight multi-hit games (14.0%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In eight of 57 games last year (14.0%), McKinstry picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 31.6% of his games last season (18 of 57), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (5.3%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|31
|.232
|AVG
|.175
|.284
|OBP
|.266
|.449
|SLG
|.299
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|33
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (36.4%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (27.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Eflin starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning in his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros.
- In 20 games last season he compiled a 3-5 record and had a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.