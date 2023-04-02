Amed Rosario -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.

Among qualified batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Rosario picked up a hit in 71.9% of his games last year (115 of 160), with at least two hits in 50 of them (31.3%).

He hit a home run in 7.5% of his games last year (12 of 160), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario picked up an RBI in 49 of 160 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He came around to score 70 times in 160 games (43.8%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 77 .298 AVG .268 .324 OBP .301 .421 SLG .387 23 XBH 23 6 HR 5 44 RBI 27 51/12 K/BB 60/13 12 SB 6 Home Away 80 GP 80 57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%) 27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%) 38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%) 29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)