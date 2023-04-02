The Ottawa Senators will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, April 2, with the Blue Jackets having lost four consecutive games.

Catch the action on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS as the Senators and the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/4/2023 Senators Blue Jackets 5-2 OTT
1/3/2023 Senators Blue Jackets 4-0 OTT

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 299 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.
  • The Blue Jackets have 198 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 53 goals (5.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 30 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 73 19 50 69 45 45 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 64 25 19 44 24 26 54.9%
Jack Roslovic 71 10 33 43 43 29 45.1%
Kent Johnson 72 15 22 37 33 23 29.2%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators rank 18th in goals against, giving up 246 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Senators' 239 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 72 37 47 84 57 56 41.7%
Brady Tkachuk 76 34 44 78 50 29 47.9%
Claude Giroux 76 29 42 71 31 50 58.4%
Alex DeBrincat 76 25 36 61 37 44 55.6%
Drake Batherson 76 21 37 58 37 36 36.1%

