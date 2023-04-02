Evan Mobley could make a big impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

Mobley, in his last action, had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 130-116 loss to the Knicks.

In this article, we break down Mobley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.4 18.5 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 8.8 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.7 PRA 31.5 28.2 31 PR 28.5 25.4 27.3 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.0 per contest.

Mobley's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 119 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 45.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked 27th in the NBA, allowing 26.3 per game.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Evan Mobley vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 31 17 10 4 0 3 1 12/29/2022 32 13 7 7 0 1 2 12/16/2022 31 16 9 2 1 2 0

