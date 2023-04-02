Gabriel Arias -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate (2022)

  • Arias hit .191 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
  • Arias had a hit in 11 of 19 games last season, with multiple hits once.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 19 games last season, he hit one home run.
  • Arias picked up an RBI in four of 19 games last season (21.1%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored in 10 of his 19 games last year.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 2
.195 AVG .167
.313 OBP .375
.293 SLG .500
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
15/6 K/BB 1/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 3
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mariners pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to allow 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
  • Gonzales starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
  • The 31-year-old lefty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1).
