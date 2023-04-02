How to Watch the Guardians vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Julio Rodriguez and Jose Ramirez will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 127 home runs ranked second-to-last in MLB last season.
- Fueled by 431 extra-base hits, the Guardians ranked 21st in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage last season.
- Cleveland had a team batting average of .253 last season, which ranked seventh among MLB teams.
- Cleveland ranked 15th in the majors with 698 total runs scored last season.
- The Guardians had an on-base percentage of .316 last season, which ranked 11th in the majors.
- Cleveland struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians pitched to a 3.46 last season, which ranked sixth in baseball.
- Cleveland had a combined WHIP of just 1.160 as a pitching staff, which was the fifth-best in baseball last season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cal Quantrill gets the nod for the Guardians and will make his first start of the season.
- The last time the righty took the mound was on Sunday, Oct. 16 last season, when he pitched five innings in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-0
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Luis Castillo
|3/31/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Robbie Ray
|4/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|James Kaprielian
|4/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|JP Sears
|4/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Kyle Muller
|4/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
