Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (2-1) on Sunday, April 2, when they battle the Seattle Mariners (1-2) in an early-season contest at T-Mobile Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-110). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners were favorites in 82 games last season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.

The Mariners had a record of 54-28, a 65.9% win rate, when they were favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (97 total at home).

Seattle had a .382 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Guardians won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Guardians won 38 of 82 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Cleveland averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (77 total in road contests).

The Guardians averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 away from home.

Guardians vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

