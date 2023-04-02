After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Schoop reached base via a hit in 76 of 131 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).

He homered in 8.4% of his games last year (11 of 131), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Schoop drove in a run in 29 games last year out of 131 (22.1%), including multiple RBIs in 4.6% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He scored in 31.3% of his games last year (41 of 131), with two or more runs on seven occasions (5.3%).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .218 AVG .185 .257 OBP .225 .328 SLG .317 17 XBH 18 4 HR 7 21 RBI 17 49/9 K/BB 58/11 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 66 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%) 21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)