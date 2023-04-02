The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB last season, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Bell picked up a base hit in 103 of 166 games last season (62.0%), with at least two hits in 42 of those contests (25.3%).

He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games last season (166 in all), going deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 of 166 games last year (31.9%), Bell drove in a run, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

He scored in 59 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 18 of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 73 .293 AVG .240 .392 OBP .340 .502 SLG .344 29 XBH 20 13 HR 4 39 RBI 32 56/43 K/BB 46/42 0 SB 0 Home Away 85 GP 81 56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%) 13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)