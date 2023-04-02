After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)

Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Naylor reached base via a hit in 84 of 129 games last season (65.1%), including multiple hits in 25.6% of those games (33 of them).

He hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 4% of his trips to home plate.

Naylor drove in a run in 53 of 129 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored a run in 32.6% of his 129 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.7% of those games (six).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 58 .224 AVG .288 .315 OBP .335 .381 SLG .522 17 XBH 31 9 HR 11 34 RBI 45 40/26 K/BB 40/16 2 SB 4 Home Away 68 GP 61 41 (60.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (70.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.8%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (37.7%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 24 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (47.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)