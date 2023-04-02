Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)
- Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- Naylor reached base via a hit in 84 of 129 games last season (65.1%), including multiple hits in 25.6% of those games (33 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 4% of his trips to home plate.
- Naylor drove in a run in 53 of 129 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored a run in 32.6% of his 129 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.7% of those games (six).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.224
|AVG
|.288
|.315
|OBP
|.335
|.381
|SLG
|.522
|17
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|45
|40/26
|K/BB
|40/16
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|41 (60.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (70.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.8%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (37.7%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|24 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|29 (47.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to allow 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
- Gonzales gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old southpaw last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went seven innings.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1).
